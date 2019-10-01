As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Value Declined, Bailard Raised by $655,200 Its Holding; Dsc Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $5.20 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 149,998 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 166,883 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 93,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 308,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 215,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 74,666 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 21,692 shares to 25,225 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 24,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,395 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 19,794 shares stake. 202 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability. Bb&T holds 7,192 shares. Eagle Asset has 147,350 shares. 47,751 were reported by Brinker Inc. Shine Advisory Svcs, a Colorado-based fund reported 165 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 4,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lomas Cap Limited Co has invested 6.92% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 797,337 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 16,225 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 124,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Southpoint LP holds 700,000 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 627,419 shares. Gradient Invs Lc accumulated 36 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $569.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 730,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $219.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).