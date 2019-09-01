As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Perceptive Advisors Increased Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 1,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,833 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, down from 61,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,632 shares to 255,640 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 107,300 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.71% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Ridge Invest has invested 2.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). E&G Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 6,725 shares. Stanley Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.02% or 24,980 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management owns 34,488 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct accumulated 19,542 shares or 4.63% of the stock. 2,153 are owned by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,095 shares. International Group Inc Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 322,983 shares. Blue has 12,179 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc owns 7,000 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,558 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Ins has 1.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Stocks That Both Top Hedge Funds and Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.