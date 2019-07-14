As Cyberoptics (CYBE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $689,163; As Vale S A (VALE) Valuation Were Volatile, Contrarian Capital Management Increased Stake by $4.75 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 28,279 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 15.52M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CyberOptics Receives Two SMT China Vision Awards for MRS-Enabled Systems during NEPCON China – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CyberOptics Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $568,532 for 38.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 32,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 49,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 16,501 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,455 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 14,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advisors invested in 0.25% or 200,000 shares. Moreover, Apis Advsr Llc has 3.7% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 6,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 20,066 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Millennium Mgmt holds 67,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio.