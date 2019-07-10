As Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Advisors Cut by $1.83 Million Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped by $380,467 Its Holding

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 15,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 47,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 591,099 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 6.92 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 132,722 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Carlson Cap LP invested in 0.31% or 174,300 shares. First Long Island Investors Lc invested in 0.07% or 5,572 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Strategies has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,342 shares. Bellecapital Int reported 6,501 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 199,105 shares. Pension owns 3.21 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Family Communication has 2.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 891,064 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corporation has 25,636 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has 1.06 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Td Cap owns 1,013 shares. Consulta Ltd holds 750,000 shares. Bridges Invest has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maple Mngmt has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan pushes ahead in ETFs – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SCZ, CYBR, ITRN, KRNT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CYBR June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2019: IMMR, CYBR, TME, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 38,965 shares to 87,844 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp Com Par $. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 26,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc Com (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 129.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.