As Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.83 Million; Ciena Com New (CIEN) Stake Has Lifted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 15,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 47,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 561,612 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.00 million activity. SMITH GARY B sold 9,600 shares worth $360,222. McFeely Scott sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, January 16. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $77,369 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by Rothenstein David M.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 475,053 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 25,608 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Blair William Il invested in 9,300 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 318 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 15,995 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.34% or 2.86 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2,321 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 8,296 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 1.78 million shares. Mngmt Professionals owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1,000 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability accumulated 173,781 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 58,210 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 22,966 shares to 319,844 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 67,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,211 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey & Co Inc (NYSE:WPC).

