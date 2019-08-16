As Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Stake by $3.85 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 185,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 587,921 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97 million, up from 402,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 32,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 167,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 199,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 1.04M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 229,493 shares to 357,625 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 118,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis Com (NYSE:MTG).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 34,103 shares to 68,220 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 307,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,487 shares, and cut its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.