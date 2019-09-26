As Cyberark Software Ltd/Isr (CYBR) Valuation Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed by $431,165 Its Position; Boston Common Asset Management Holds Stake in Cummins Com (CMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Isr (CYBR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 3,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 38,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Isr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.33. About 633,007 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 3,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 47,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 44,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.37. About 1.36M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 120.63 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16,713 shares to 66,972 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 172,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CyberArk (CYBR) – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CyberArk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Okta: The Missed Signs And Other Signals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,419 shares to 186,080 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,479 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).