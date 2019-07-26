As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $812,175; Nucor (NUE) Stock Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Stake

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.97. About 749,048 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 1.69 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,859 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.