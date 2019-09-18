As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Rgm Capital Decreased Its Position by $17.01 Million; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stock Value Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Its Holding

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 133,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 590,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.48 million, down from 724,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.68. About 672,491 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 307,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.11M, down from 310,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 2.06M shares traded or 13.62% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 271,981 shares to 983,439 shares, valued at $27.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 34,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Carroll Associates invested in 0.02% or 2,121 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx, Texas-based fund reported 15,905 shares. Johnson Group has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 347,043 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% or 17,407 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,447 shares. Moreover, Capital has 0.5% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Lp has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Fincl Bank Communications, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,091 shares. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0.02% or 13,810 shares. Hexavest holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd reported 249,018 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 3,174 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 505,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 123.43 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.