As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Rgm Capital Cut by $27.51 Million Its Holding; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Declined, Ci Investments Decreased Its Holding by $6.53 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.26M, down from 286,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 1.45M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23 million, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 591,099 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 129.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadcom Reportedly Ready For Another Enterprise Software Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CyberArk (CYBR) – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Ups View – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HDV, XKFS: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 458,560 shares to 6.06 million shares, valued at $275.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 883,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.