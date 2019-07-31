As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Cim Has Increased Its Holding; As Discovery (DISCK) Stock Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position by $1.56 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 264,246 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 547,432 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 104.55% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $726.84 million for 5.29 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.17% EPS growth.

More news for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” and published on May 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.