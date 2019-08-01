As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $567,035; Assetmark Has Boosted Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) as Market Valuation Declined

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 16,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 360,247 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.75 million, up from 343,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.94. About 2.00M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BLN TO $24.2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 90,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 85,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 353,097 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,060 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Cur Hd Eurzn Etf (HEZU) by 12,468 shares to 229,254 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN) by 101,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,626 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Utser1 S&Pdcrp (MDY).

