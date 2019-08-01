As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Price Rose, Rgm Capital Has Cut Stake by $27.51 Million; Minerva Advisors Increased Stake in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) by $665,180 as Market Valuation Declined

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23M, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 473,934 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company's stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.33M market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 7,863 shares traded or 73.31% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares to 487,541 shares, valued at $59.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 139.05 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.