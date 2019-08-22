As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shares Rose, Cim Has Raised Position; Chevron (CVX) Stake Lifted by Miles Capital Inc

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 628,042 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based American Intll Gru has invested 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 29,142 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,037 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 93,572 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc owns 12,308 shares. Cls Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullinan holds 1.25% or 135,179 shares. Salem Incorporated invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% or 57,941 shares. Moreover, Canal has 2.9% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accredited Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlas Browninc has 2.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).