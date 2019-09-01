As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shares Rose, Brown Capital Management Raised Position by $1.20 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Stake In Twitter (TWTR) Was Has Lifted

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 38,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.09M, up from 967,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 8.63 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,427 shares to 611,979 shares, valued at $54.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 75,309 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $294.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,374 shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).