As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased by $49.38 Million Its Position; Mairs & Power Increases Position in Tennant Company (TNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 414,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 220,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27 million, down from 635,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 650,240 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 48,301 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Tennant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 211,326 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability reported 35,003 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 23,948 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 12,303 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 17,324 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 558 shares. Group Inc accumulated 13,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 6,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 14,831 shares. 11,111 are owned by Citigroup.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tennant Company Plans Move to New Headquarters in First Half 2020 – Business Wire” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Tennant Company (TNC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tennant Company (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tennant Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

