As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Principal Financial Group Boosted Stake by $11.75 Million; Post Hldgs (POST) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 98,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.81 million, up from 185,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 1.40 million shares traded or 55.30% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 330,576 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 16.98% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $90.90 million for 22.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger holds 0% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Contravisory Investment reported 1,360 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.35% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,240 shares. Northern invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gabelli Funds reported 452,500 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Financial Bank reported 121,400 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 10,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,700 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157. On Thursday, February 7 BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,500 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 109,509 shares to 147,158 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,377 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).