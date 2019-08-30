As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Lowered by $66.78 Million Its Position; As Us Ecology (ECOL) Shares Rose, Holder First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $800,470

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 561,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 564,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 453,135 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 14,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 79,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 93,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 116,803 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 20,425 shares to 71,221 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 113,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Ecology and NRC Group Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, ECOL, BREW – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US Ecology (ECOL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “US Ecology, Inc. Announces Purchase of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC; Further Strengthens Gulf Coast Offerings and Increases Industrial Wastewater Disposal Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) CEO Jeffrey Feeler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Communication holds 15,606 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 8,994 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Aperio Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 6,713 shares. 34,046 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Morgan Stanley reported 123,936 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.66% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1.20 million shares. Amer Gp has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 122,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 43,568 shares. Nordea, Sweden-based fund reported 70,233 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Comm Savings Bank holds 9,600 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 106 shares.