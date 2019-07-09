As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Axiom International Investors Upped Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.67 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 131,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,635 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.62M, up from 218,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.48. About 632,295 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 28,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,704 shares to 10,177 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 668,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,030 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.