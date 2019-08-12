As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Cim Has Upped Its Stake by $1.25 Million; Force Capital Management Lifted Autonation (AN) Stake by $968,870 as Stock Value Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 575,474 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. $41,469 worth of stock was bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Group Inc has invested 1.58% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.29% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.19 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 9,282 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 102,510 shares. Prudential Finance has 0.1% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 1.61M shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 4,417 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Parametrica Ltd invested in 0.45% or 5,938 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 18,000 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).