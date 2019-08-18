As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Value Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $767,550; As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $15.66 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 3.76M shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 22,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 28,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70M for 7.93 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Online Loans: Expectation Vs. Reality – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Krispy Kreme to debut fresh store design in region; Charlotte corporate giant subject to bribery probe – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Panthers’ MLS bid scores financial heavyweight as lead soccer sponsor – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares to 689,000 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 906,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).