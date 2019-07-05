As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Value Rose, Cim Has Boosted Stake by $1.25 Million; Towle & Co Decreased Its Position in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by $10.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 314,378 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 334,326 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 4.20M shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 114,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 24,001 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 0% or 138 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Smart Portfolios Lc has 489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP has 10,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Cap LP holds 0.44% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 96,784 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 808,914 shares. Prudential Fincl has 325,485 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 36,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 46,529 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 137,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

