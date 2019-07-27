As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, Cim Upped Position by $1.25 Million; Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Increased Albemarle (ALB) Position

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 170,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 916,940 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.51 million, up from 746,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 43,476 shares to 758,853 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc by 147,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,809 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

