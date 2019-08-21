As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, Cim Has Boosted Position by $1.25 Million; Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $16.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 751,805 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement With Aurobindo Pharma Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 628,042 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 204,923 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 2.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc owns 983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 195,482 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 2,028 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd reported 58,012 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 92,294 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 255,619 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 2,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 1.94 million are held by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2019 Investor Update Call – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Share Price Down By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.