As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, Cim Has Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million; Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) by $1.49 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 1.11 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,097 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, down from 93,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 6.55M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 436.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Com Stk Npv (NYSE:PM) by 88,618 shares to 136,616 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.