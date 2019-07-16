As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed by $364,616 Its Holding; Renaissance Group Stake in Dollar General (DG) Has Cut by $6.77 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 56,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, down from 292,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 47,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 2.35M shares traded or 159.25% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21,328 shares to 250,316 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arkema Sa (ARKAY) by 9,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 141.47 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.