As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Stake; Howard Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $412,400 as Stock Price Declined

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 7.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.74% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.88 million shares traded or 102.45% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,302 shares to 110,998 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,889 shares to 95,707 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 94,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).