As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stock Rose, Connors Investor Services Has Lowered Stake by $1.12 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Upped by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 4.79M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 143,385 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares to 207,852 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares to 4,927 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,202 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.