As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Holder Connors Investor Services Has Lowered by $1.12 Million Its Stake; Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Upped Holding by $17.68 Million as Market Value Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 706,662 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 626,777 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares to 67,804 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 137.98 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

