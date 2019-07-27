As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Connors Investor Services Decreased Holding; Verizon (VZ) Valuation Rose While Excalibur Management Has Increased Its Position

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,930 shares to 83,129 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 211,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 146.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca has 1.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,319 shares. Citizens And Northern stated it has 17,044 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny accumulated 169,187 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 3,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Mngmt Gp Incorporated holds 56,919 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 156,791 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,266 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 923,821 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.33% or 6.17M shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc reported 9,346 shares.

