As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Market Value Rose, American Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Valuation Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $3.44 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 83,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 930,270 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.75 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 334,326 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $263.76. About 137,177 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 22,818 shares to 107,980 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.76M for 40.21 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,340 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De. 84,709 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 12,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,837 shares. 59,797 are held by Columbia Asset Management. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,152 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 38,963 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust owns 143,025 shares for 7.07% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 2,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,650 shares. Tower Bridge invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,238 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 686 shares valued at $165,024 was made by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Unit Launches Cloud-Based Tech Solution – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Should You Hold Aon (AON) in Your Portfolio Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quest Diagnostics, Gazit-globe and Erie Indemnity – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CyberArk and CNA Introduce First-of-its-Kind Cybersecurity Insurance Offering that Prioritizes Privileged Access Security – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Needs Make CyberArk Stock a Lock for Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 129.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.