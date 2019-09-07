As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose, American Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $9.92 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake as Stock Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 750,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 394,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.71M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 83,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 930,270 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.75 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 328,357 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 135.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19,015 shares to 33,340 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 35,746 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $58.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Company Ltd owns 0.05% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 6,223 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.15% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 2.57 million shares. Calamos Lc stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 13,000 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc reported 2,162 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 565,532 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moors & Cabot reported 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Westfield Cap Co Lp invested in 0.29% or 553,259 shares. Lazard Asset owns 566,899 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 952,460 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 122,378 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0.11% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 89,465 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.29% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).