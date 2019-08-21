As Cvs Health Ord (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position; Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Increased Its Position

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Ord (CVS) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 1.79M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 159,720 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB) by 20,900 shares to 574,532 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 51,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,383 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.