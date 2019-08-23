As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Twin Securities Decreased Stake by $1.45 Million; National Investment Services Has Cut Its Kirby (KEX) Position by $383,100; Market Valuation Rose

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 5.92M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 10,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 224,124 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.92% or 80,096 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 5,630 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Farmers Company has 1.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Taylor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana Trust & Investment Mngmt owns 14,996 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 377,193 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 113,405 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,465 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 42,167 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Inr Advisory Ser Limited Liability has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Commerce has 146,299 shares. Commerce Bankshares stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Financial Architects has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 19.94 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Parametrica Management invested in 0.44% or 2,787 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 34,889 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 6,360 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Principal Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Carroll owns 492 shares. 4,319 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. Assetmark Incorporated owns 343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Management has 282 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.36M shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 28,620 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 87,913 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management Company holds 1.16% or 70,032 shares.