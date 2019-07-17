As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Motco Increased Stake; Surmodics (SRDX) Shares Declined While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Position by $595,335

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 241 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M

Motco increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 12,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,903 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 110,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 884,294 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $674,425 for 196.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 51,432 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). International Gru Incorporated Inc has 9,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Qs Invsts Llc invested in 0.02% or 48,700 shares. Trigran Invs invested in 6% or 805,258 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,627 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 23,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,404 shares. 168 were reported by Dorsey Wright And. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,760 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century invested in 117,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co accumulated 15,427 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,500 shares to 3,386 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 41,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,317 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).