As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $326,376; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Market Value Declined, Kdi Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 160.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 36,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96 million, up from 22,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $181.96. About 1.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 132,360 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,824 shares to 107,316 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,507 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

