As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $2.82 Million; Algert Global Maintains Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 221.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 8,713 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 2,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 21,018 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 15,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,505 shares, and cut its stake in Exterran Corp.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,215 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32B for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.