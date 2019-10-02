As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.80 Million; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by $968,469

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 32,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 158,609 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, up from 125,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 5.77 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 18,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.18M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 845,744 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:AMH) by 12,814 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $93.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 152,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): A Cheap Stock to Buy or Stay Away From? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Have Been Buying Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) Latest Overseas Sale Makes Its Stock a Solid Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – L.A. Biz” with publication date: September 05, 2019.