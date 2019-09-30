As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Lifted Position by $3.86 Million; Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Position by $2.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 77,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 862,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.14 million, down from 940,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 12.12M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 71,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 872,806 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.56M, up from 801,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 58.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.