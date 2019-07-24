As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Has Boosted by $3.71 Million Its Stake; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 70,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 182,787 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 112,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 3.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $208.9. About 796,084 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Solar Etf by 27,600 shares to 77,900 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etfmg Prime Mobile Payments Etf by 55,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,500 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 2,157 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,287 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,061 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rare Limited has 2.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arrow Fin invested in 8,926 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 112,250 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company owns 1,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beach Investment Llc accumulated 9,140 shares. Vestor Cap Llc reported 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natixis has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.29% or 93,024 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 101,102 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 1,999 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

