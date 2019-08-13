As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Brown Advisory Securities Upped Holding by $446,578; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 49,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 469,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 419,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 555,943 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 12,944 shares to 19,438 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,353 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holdings Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 14,502 shares to 112,499 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,820 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.