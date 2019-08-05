As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Caprock Group Boosted Position; Olstein Capital Management LP Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Trimmed by $480,000 as Stock Price Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 823,809 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 23,100 shares to 218,900 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,085 shares to 58,525 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,916 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.