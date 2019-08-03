As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Nli International Has Increased Holding by $992,160; Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake by $7.66 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 23,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 59,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 18,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 134,920 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,610 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

