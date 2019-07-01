As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Mayo Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Holding by $934,920; Goelzer Investment Management Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Lowered by $1.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 1.42M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 3.59 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,239 shares to 66,516 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.39 million for 17.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $450,033 activity. 500 shares valued at $34,015 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Friday, January 18. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian. 838 shares valued at $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. 7,251 shares were sold by Frank Malcolm, worth $448,683 on Thursday, January 3. Shares for $190,667 were sold by Lennox James Patrick on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kames Capital Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 10,751 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 68,773 are held by Motco. Finemark Natl Bank & Tru holds 0.29% or 69,736 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ci Investments holds 0.6% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 269,710 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 62,128 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 165,754 shares. Field And Main Bancorp holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 3,646 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,151 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 24,194 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.24% stake. Putnam Invs has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smithfield Com reported 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oarsman Capital Incorporated has 46,906 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested in 83,765 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Barclays Plc holds 4.17M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 8.47 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gw Henssler & has 307,541 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Richard C Young holds 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 136,431 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 52,957 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Df Dent Company holds 0% or 3,740 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

