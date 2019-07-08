As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped by $679,672 Its Stake; Haverford Trust Company Maintains Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX)

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.26 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 1.29M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 5.33M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68M worth of stock.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baxter Leads Hemodialysis Research Consortium for German Federal Ministry of Education and Research – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent holds 0.94% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 29,700 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt owns 6,400 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 32,233 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,530 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1.37 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 503,688 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 37,952 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 2.05M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 401,309 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Spinnaker Tru accumulated 0.02% or 2,950 shares. Btc Mgmt Inc owns 8,567 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 2,691 shares to 7,312 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,768 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,708 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.19% or 4,532 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 28,523 shares in its portfolio. 19.85M are owned by Dodge And Cox. Gould Asset Lc Ca has 6,066 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Scott & Selber reported 33,725 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 7,370 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 2.29M shares. Personal Advisors Corp owns 489,835 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company owns 683,409 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 14,489 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 413,864 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.49% or 106,746 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock or 166,368 shares. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Patience Warranted – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Health Stock Has Cannibalized Itself – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Don’t Expect CBD Action Anytime Soon – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.