As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Its Position; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Price Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered Position

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 344,492 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 43,964 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Hartford Invest Mgmt Communications has 164,636 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Llc owns 95,727 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 3.03M shares. Credit Cap Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,500 shares or 0.43% of the stock. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 70,605 shares. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner And Bass Inc stated it has 50,613 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 1.51 million shares. Vanguard Gp owns 101.20 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 13,260 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corp has 493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 0.07% or 615,192 shares. Int Inc Ca reported 4,282 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 181,944 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 428,131 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 2,295 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 8,521 shares stake. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated invested in 6.55% or 24,875 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Creative Planning holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 44,360 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 46 shares. Wespac Limited Com accumulated 0.22% or 1,463 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has 86,302 shares. Farmers Bankshares accumulated 81 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. On Friday, February 1 Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 13,804 shares. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M.