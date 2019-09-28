As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Eog Res (EOG) Position by $2.64 Million as Valuation Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 11,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,255 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 30,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 28,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 61,795 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 33,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 8,561 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gamco Et Al holds 527,933 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,585 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,705 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 17,992 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0.06% or 7,688 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Llc holds 822,500 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stearns Fin accumulated 8,656 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,000 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Wms Limited Co holds 0.11% or 7,945 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MinuteClinic Receives ANCC Pathway To Excellence® Designation for its Commitment to a Positive Practice Environment and a Culture of Sustained Excellence – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy the Dip Charlotteâ€™s Web Stock for a Pure Play in CBD – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A New CEO is One Reason Why Rite Aidâ€™s Long-Term Prospects are Improving – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15,075 shares to 148,055 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 44,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).