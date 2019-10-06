As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Highlander Capital Management Boosted Holding; Realpage (RP) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 11,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,255 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 30,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 41,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 55,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 97,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 252,494 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.34M for 50.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity.