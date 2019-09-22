As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Edmp Has Lifted Stake by $2.59 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Trimmed Holding

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.39 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 345,765 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,547 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 4,903 shares. C World Gru Holdings A S has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 516,015 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 4,151 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 754 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Markel Corp owns 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 275,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Payden Rygel owns 486,800 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability has 1,286 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 154,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 222,188 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.06% or 4,971 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Philadelphia – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.