As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $576,504; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Cadinha & Co Has Increased Its Position by $14.70 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 121,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 6.51 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2755.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 272,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 282,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44 million, up from 9,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 11.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 36,006 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 1.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitnell And holds 1.05% or 51,545 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.86% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 102,703 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 3% or 112,619 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 487,939 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.03% or 27,792 shares. Montecito Bancshares And accumulated 12,751 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Limited Co holds 0.05% or 14,056 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Gru Inc accumulated 11,425 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.14% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 37,004 shares. First Fin In has 1,263 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,368 shares to 388,535 shares, valued at $18.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 17,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.03 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,243 shares to 173,613 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,264 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 895,735 shares. Merriman Wealth Lc invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 1.04M shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 243,713 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 6,637 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru LP invested in 27,981 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Navellier And Assoc reported 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barbara Oil has 68,951 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Incorporated holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,800 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank has 29,311 shares. Westchester Capital invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 342,087 were reported by Estabrook Capital Mgmt. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,568 shares.